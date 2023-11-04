Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has reiterated his eagerness to continue contributing to the club’s success in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

Ayew, who has signed a new deal at Selhurst Park until June 2025 is determined to help the team progress.

Ayew, the No. 9 for Palace, has had a remarkable start to the 2023/24 season, marked by stellar performances that include a memorable half-volley goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

He has played a crucial role in important matches, delivering decisive assists against Sheffield United, Brentford, and Plymouth. His standout performances were recognized when he was awarded the cinch Player of the Month for August.

The Eagles are in 13th place in the league standings with 12 points from 10 games.

“I hope I can help the club push on up the league,” Ayew stated while sharing his aspirations after signing the contract extension. We have a good squad and the belief to achieve something special. I will be giving 100% every week to make sure we go on a good run and start climbing the table,” he assured.

Since joining Palace on loan from Swansea City in August 2018, Ayew has become a mainstay in the squad. He boasts an impressive record, having appeared in 186 matches across various competitions.

Last season, Jordan Ayew’s unwavering commitment was evident, as he featured in all 41 of Crystal Palace’s fixtures.