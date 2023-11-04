The ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in the Suame constituency is marred by controversy as some delegates have neglected the polls over lack of funds.

Despite 1,104 registered voters expected to cast their ballots, only 840 had exercised their franchise by midday.

The primary concern of voters who are yet to cast their ballots is a lack of funds for transportation back home after voting.

In their interviews with the media, this group explained that, they are reconsidering their decision to vote because they have not received the necessary funds from their selected candidates to cover their transportation.

Many of these voters claim they had traveled from distant locations to participate in the primaries and believed it was appropriate to receive financial support to help them return home.

They expressed concerns that the lump sum intended for lorry fares may have been handed to the party executives but have failed to give them their fair share.