President Nana Akufo-Addo has successfully cast his vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election at the party headquarters.

The President cast his vote shortly after the exercise commenced on Saturday morning.

President Akufo-Addo participated in the electoral process amidst heavy security at the NPP headquarters.

When asked about his expectations and preferred candidate, Akufo-Addo stated that was a decision in the hands of the delegates.

“I will not decide on who the flagbearer will be. The delegates will,” he said.

The exercise is a significant event for the NPP to select a candidate who will help the party retain power in 2024.

The Election Committee, Electoral Commission (EC), and the police have assured its smooth conduct.

