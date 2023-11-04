After President Akufo-Addo had cast his vote in the ongoing presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he found himself surrounded by journalists eager to know his opinion on the potential flagbearer.

With a firm stance, he emphasized, “It is the people who decide.”

However, as he made his way to his vehicle, another question caught him off guard.

When asked, “Mr. President, would you say you have managed the economy well?” the President appeared visibly surprised.

His response was a quizzical one, “You want me to have this interview here, today?” With that, a brief pause ensued, and the President swiftly entered his waiting car, leaving the premises.

