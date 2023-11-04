Former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has revealed why he voted for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I voted for Bawumia, although all four candidates are my friends. All the four candidates are good, and I have known them for years and worked closely with Addai Nimoh. All the candidates have something substantial to offer and are highly competent. I started primary school with Afriyie Akoto, and Kennedy Agyapong has been a good friend.” he told Joy News after casting his ballot.

However, he is convinced Dr. Bawumia is the NPP ‘s best bet ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“I think Bawumia is the best choice to bring the NPP to the forefront and represents the party’s optimal chance,” he declared.

Mr. Jumah, who is also the Chief Executive of GIHOC Distilleries, explained the importance of unity in the party.

“Bawumia will need all of them to work with when he emerges victorious, and I believe it is crucial to foster an environment where they can collaborate for the betterment of the NPP” he added.

Over 200,000 delegates are voting to select the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

The other candidates contending for the position included Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.