Tolon Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Habib Iddrisu, has survived a near-fatal accident.

Also, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tolon parliamentary candidate, Dr Osman Damba, who is seeking to unseat the incumbent MP, has also been involved in an accident.

Deputy Majority Chief Whip Habib Iddrisu

The accident, according to reports, occurred a few hours apart on Sunday.

The accident of Alhaji Iddrisu, who doubles as the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, happened while on his way to Chereponi in the North East region.

He was part of an advance team who were to prepare the grounds for the arrival of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is on a campaign trail ahead of the November 4 presidential primaries.

Dr Damba, on the other hand, was returning from Lungbung, where he graced social events and interacted with party faithful when the accident occurred on the Nyankpala-Tolon road.

Dr Osman Damba

The unfortunate incident happened in front of the District Electoral Commission office.

The cause is not known, but the vehicle with the registration number, NR 117-18 per photos that have emerged online, is badly damaged.

The vehicle toppled and landed on its roof after the accident.