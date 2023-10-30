A urologist, Premal Patel has discussed the intriguing topic of curved penises and the potential medical implications associated with them.

Patel in a recent interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Jessica Opare Saforo, said there are two main categories of penile curvature, each with its own set of characteristics and implications.

The first category is Peyronie’s disease, a condition in which the penis develops a curve over time.

This curve is often associated with the formation of fibrous scar tissue, or plaque, within the penile tissue. While the exact cause of Peyronie’s disease remains a mystery, it’s believed to be linked to factors such as trauma, underlying genetics, and conditions like penile sclerosis.

It can also be related to reduced blood flow to the penis, injury, or diabetes. However, it’s important to note that Peyronie’s disease is not associated with penile cancer and does not pose a serious health threat.

The second category of penile curvature is one that individuals are born with, though they may not notice it until they reach an age when erections become more prominent.

These congenital curvatures can come in various shapes, sizes, and angles, including upward or downward curves.

Patel emphasized that, there is no need for concern as long as penile curvature, whether acquired or congenital, doesn’t interfere with sexual function or cause discomfort.

If the curvature becomes problematic, impacting sexual performance or resulting in penile shortening, it may be worth seeking medical advice or treatment.

It’s crucial to remember that penile curvature is a complex and diverse topic, and not all forms of it are related to Peyronie’s disease.

Understanding the nature of the curvature and its effects on sexual health is essential for making informed decisions about potential treatment options.