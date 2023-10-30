Nate the Barber, a renowned Ghanaian celebrity hairstylist, has reached the pinnacle of his career.

He is focused on elevating the image and respect for his profession, owning luxury barber shops in prime areas of Accra, with branches in East Legon and Osu.

He recently opened a branch in Washington DC, USA.

In an interview, Nate highlighted his career’s success, with a special mention of his encounters with Nigerian singer Wizkid.

Nate, Wizkid’s official Ghanaian barber, mentioned that he doesn’t charge Wizkid less than $1,000 for a haircut, as it’s more of a gesture of appreciation from the artiste.

Their connection was made possible through a friend named ‘Small god.’

Nate has offered his services to various celebrities, including Ludacris, Michael Blackson, Black Sherif, KiDi, King Promise, Darkovibes, and more.