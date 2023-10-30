Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman believes they will soon start winning games.

His comments come after his side secured a point against Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday seven games over the weekend at DUN’s Park.

The Phobians have won just one, drawn 3 and lost 2 of their six games under the Dutchman.

In the game against Gold Stars, Hamza Issah equalized for the Phobians in the 91st minute after they fell behind to Appiah McCarthy’s superb free kick for Gold Stars in the 87th minute.

Quizzed on when their good performance was going to translate into wins, Koopman said, “I think we are close to it,” he told StarTimes.

“We worked very hard on it to finish in the week and now it’s coming a little bit more and more in the game so, the fighting spirit is there. The way we play is okay. Now we have to score and it’s coming for sure,” he added.

Hearts of Oak, who sit 16th on the league log with just six points will host defending champions, Medeama SC in the matchday eight games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.