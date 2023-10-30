On Monday, 30 October 2023, the Western Cape Government signed a Letter of Intent with Hisense South Africa for the establishment of a Tevolution Museum in Cape Town.

This venture stems from the agreement with the Shandong province, which is now in its 25th year. The Director-General for the Department of the Premier, Harry Malila, opened today’s engagement by thanking China and the Shandong province for the continued relationship and emphasized the renewed focus on the economy, tourism and growth going forward. Hisense already has a footprint in the Atlantis area and will now build on this partnership through the establishment of this museum, working closely with the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), which is responsible for museums in the province.

The envisioned museum will tell the story of household appliances in South Africa but will also aim at providing opportunities for youth to go into the field of technology. The museum will incorporate an art studio which will provide opportunities for youth to grow their skills in technology, animation and other related fields such as coding. It will also use technology to bring innovative exhibitions to visitors for them to experience Cape Town’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. DCAS will identify potential sites where the museum will be hosted.

Head of Department for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Guy Redman, emphasized the important role that museums play in bringing hope to people. “The museum we are creating is a museum of the future. We want to inspire South Africans to imagine alternate futures for themselves and believe in their abilities to create that desired future. We want them to appreciate what could be, and give them the tools to make it happen.” he said.

Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, thanked the delegation for the ongoing partnership between the two governments: “It is very important that we have this ongoing relationship and that we continue to strengthen it as it continues to bring new economic opportunities to our youth. We are also looking forward to hosting young people from Shandong later this year for sailing events.” she said.

The Western Cape Government looks forward to this exciting new project, which will not only bring in economic growth through tourism but will also support young people in pursuing new career opportunities.

