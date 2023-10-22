A United Methodist Church Reverend has reportedly committed suicide after his adultery scandal was leaked in the church’s WhatsApp group.

Local news platforms in Zimbabwe reported that, Harare East District Superintendent, Rev Oscar Mukahanana could not withstand the shame and reportedly committed suicide on Friday, October 20.

He was reportedly in an adulterous relationship with a female youth member of the UMC. In leaked WhatsApp audios, the District Superintendent had a sneaky rendezvous with the church lady.

He also talked about how happy he was that he gave the girl a good session before her menstrual cycle.

After the audio was leaked on the church’s Whatsapp group, his church members began jeering and forwarding it to other groups. They even began creating memes, ridiculing the District Superintendent over the adultery scandal.

Confirming the death of the cleric, UMC Harare District said in a statement;

“It is with heavy heart to announce to you the untimely death of our Beloveth District Superintendent Rev Oscar Mukahanana of the Harare East District. The Office of the Bishop shall be informing the church of developments and funeral arrangements. As a church, you are being cordially requested to support the Mukahanana family through your prayers.”