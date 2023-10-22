Two-goal Douglas Luiz continued his Villa Park hot-streak and Ollie Watkins was also on target as Aston Villa moved up to fifth spot in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over West Ham.

Brazilian midfielder Luiz capped a dominant first-half from Unai Emery’s men when he fizzed a 20-yard shot into the bottom corner on the half-hour mark to score for the sixth top-flight game in a row on home turf.

Luiz then doubled his tally following the interval when he coolly fired in a clinical 52-minute spot-kick.

Jarrod Bowen gave the visitors hope with a heavily deflected shot soon after, but Watkins put the game beyond doubt with a stunning solo attempt 16 minutes from time.

Substitute Leon Bailey added a fourth in the final minute to rub salt in the visitors’ wounds.

The result means Villa have now won 11 Premier League home matches on the spin and sit just two points off the summit. West Ham are five points further back in ninth spot.

Next up, Villa travel to AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League prior to hosting Luton in the Premier League on Sunday. West Ham are also in overseas action at Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League before entertaining Everton at the weekend.