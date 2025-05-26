Villa issue complaint after refereeing ‘big mistake’

Aston Villa have complained to referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited after a “big mistake” by official Thomas Bramall contributed to them losing 2-0 at Manchester United and missing out on the Champions League.

With the match goalless and Villa down to 10 men after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was correctly sent off, the visitors thought Morgan Rogers had given them the lead.

Rogers nudged the ball away from United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as he attempted to gather and slotted home.

However, Bramall blew for a foul, thinking Bayindir had two hands on the ball, though television footage showed otherwise.

Because Bramall stopped play before the ball entered the net, the video assistant referee (VAR) could not intervene.

Moments later, Amad Diallo headed United in front – and Christian Eriksen’s late penalty condemned Villa to a defeat that meant they finished sixth and missed out on Champions League football on goal difference.

In Villa’s post-match news conference, director of football operations Damian Vidagany said the club were unhappy 35-year-old Bramall had been given such an important game.

“We are going to send a complaint,” said Vidagany. “The complaint is not about the decision, it is about the selection of the referee – one of the most inexperienced referees in the Premier League.

“It’s not about the decision, clearly it was a mistake. The complaint is about the referee. The problem is why the international referees were not here today.”

It was initially indicated that Villa would complain to the Premier League, but they later said they had written to PGMOL.

Villa stated their belief a “more experienced referee” should have been appointed to a game “with such high stakes”.

“Of the 10 referees to officiate across the Premier League today, Mr Bramall was the second least experienced,” the club said.

“The decision to disallow Morgan Rogers’ goal, which would have given the club a 1-0 lead with 17 minutes remaining in the match, was a major contributing factor to the club not qualifying for the Champions League.

“We acknowledge the outcome will not change, but we believe it is important to address the selection methodology to ensure high-stakes matches are treated as such with regards to officiating and to ensure the implemented VAR technology is allowed to be effective.”

Bramall first refereed in the Premier League in August 2022 and his games this season have largely been in either the top flight or the second tier, with 11 in the Premier League and 12 in the Championship.

Villa manager Unai Emery was visibly furious with the decision to disallow Rogers’ goal – and award United their late penalty.

Speaking after the game, he said: “The TV is clear but, of course, we have to accept it. It was a mistake. A big mistake.”

PGMOL – the body responsible for refereeing games in English professional football – declined to comment.

‘It’s so, so hard to take’ – McGinn on ‘costly’ error

So, what do the Football Association (FA) laws say?

Law 5 states: “The referee may be assisted by a video assistant referee only in the event of a ‘clear and obvious error’ or ‘serious missed incident’ in relation to: goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card (not second caution), mistaken identity when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player of the offending team.”

A message on social media from the Premier League match centre read: “The referee’s call was a free-kick to Manchester United with Bayindir deemed to be in control of the ball before Rogers gained possession.

“The whistle was blown by the referee before the ball entered the goal, therefore the incident was not reviewable by the VAR.”

Villa captain John McGinn, speaking to TNT Sports, admitted United deserved to win but said the decision to not give the goal was “incredible”.

He added: “Everyone wanted the correct decisions when the VAR was implemented. You watch rugby… even if the referee has awarded a try and it’s wrong, it’s overturned.

“It’s so, so hard to take, especially when the impact it has on us – as a club and a team – is so big. If you were 1-0 up at that point and all you need is a point to get to the Champions League, it’s costly.

“The referee didn’t really know what to say. He is a young referee who has progressed very quickly. Maybe we could look at having more experienced referees.”

Law 12 states a goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with the hand when:

The ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface or by touching it with any part of the hands or arms, except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper has made a save

Holding the ball in the outstretched open hand

Bouncing it on the ground or throwing it in the air

BBC Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards were in agreement with Aston Villa, that Bayindir was not in control of the ball.

Former England striker Shearer said: “You would be absolutely raging if you were Aston Villa and rightly so.

“It is an error and the referee has blown too early so VAR can’t intervene. A huge error when you look at the ramifications.

“The keeper makes a mess of it, never has control of the ball. Morgan Rogers has every right to get the ball. I understand the anger, I really do.”

Former Manchester City defender Richards added: “It is a howler. If you look, he is not in control of the ball. The referee has made a mistake and it should have been a goal.

“He has made a mistake, as simple as that, and the problem was because the ref blew too early he couldn’t go to VAR.

“For Aston Villa to be so close, it is just not good enough. Referees make mistakes, we know they do, but he just needed to calm down.”