Wontumi to honour CID’s invitation today

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, will honour an invitation from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today, May 26, 2025.

Wontumi’s lawyer, Kwame Adom Appiah, confirmed this in an interview with Accra-based Citi News, pledging their readiness.

“We are practising democracy. Wontumi is not someone who can hide from the cameras. He is not someone who is going to run away. He has investments in Ghana, and he is not going anywhere. If you want him any time or day, you are going to get him. We have not done anything criminal, and we are not afraid of facing them,” he stated.

This comes after an unsuccessful attempt by a joint team of National Security operatives and police officers to arrest Chairman Wontumi at his residence in Kumasi on Friday, May 23.

Chairman Wontumi was initially scheduled to appear on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, but he rescheduled to 10:00 am on May 26, 2025, due to what he described as ill health.

The invasion of his residence was widely condemned, with many questioning the motive despite his willingness to cooperate with the security agencies.

Reacting to the incident, he claimed it was a plot to frame him, alleging that his sources revealed the security operatives planned to plant weed, cocaine, or gold in his home to implicate him.

ALSO READ: