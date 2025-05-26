Lineker says emotional farewell on final Match of the Day

Gary Lineker held back tears as he signed off from his final edition of Match of the Day after 26 years in the hot seat and officially left the BBC.

The host announced in November that he would leave the football show at the end of the Premier League season, which concluded on Sunday.

He had been due to remain with the BBC to front coverage of the men’s FA Cup and the World Cup, but has now left the corporation completely after apologising for sharing an antisemitic social media post.

On his swansong on Sunday, Lineker apparently made a nod to the controversy, opening the show by telling viewers “it wasn’t meant to end this way” – before going on to turn the line into a reference to the final day of the season.

At the end of the programme, Lineker was presented with a commemorative cap and golden boot by pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, who were alongside him.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to have hosted Match of the Day for a quarter of a century. It’s been utterly joyous,” he said, thanking the whole production team.

Speaking directly into the camera to viewers at home, he added: “And my final thank you goes to all of you.

“Thank you for watching, thank you for all your love and support over the years.

“It’s been so special, and I’m sorry that your team was always on last. Time to say goodbye.”

‘Responsible course of action’

The former England forward replaced Des Lynam as the main presenter of the BBC’s flagship football programme in 1999, and went on to become its highest-paid presenter.

He hit the headlines for airing his opinions beyond football on social media, however.

He was suspended in 2023 for a post about the then-government’s asylum policy, with numerous fellow BBC Sport presenters and pundits walking out in support.

After Lineker was reinstated, the BBC issued new rules for presenters posting on social media.

Earlier this month, Lineker was criticised for sharing a social media post about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat, historically used as an antisemitic insult.

Lineker apologised, saying he had not seen the image and “would never consciously repost anything antisemitic”.

However, it was then announced he would leave the BBC earlier than expected, and that Sunday’s show would be his last.

In a statement at the time, Lineker said football had been “at the heart of my life” and that he cared deeply about the game and his BBC work, but he recognised “the error and upset that I caused”.

“Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action,” he said.

BBC director general Tim Davie thanked Lineker for being “a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades”, and said they had “agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season”.

‘In the best of hands’

Lineker’s final episode in the presenter’s chair on Sunday saw him interview Liverpool manager Arne Slot as they collected the Premier League trophy.

Slot paid tribute, saying: “Thank you for being such a great presenter of a BBC show that I watched many times when I lived in Holland, and now still.”

The show began with a montage of former Everton and Spurs striker Lineker’s goals and later looked back on highlights of his time at the helm of Match of the Day.

This included him famously presenting a segment while wearing only his Leicester City boxer shorts, as he had promised, after his boyhood team won the Premier League in 2016.

His longstanding sidekicks Shearer and Richards also paid tribute, introducing a montage that included testimonies from the likes of Alan Hansen, Ian Wright and Paul Gascgoine as well as the late Johan Cruyff, singer Andrea Bocelli and Lineker’s sons.

“You don’t believe it but you will be missed,” offered Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk described the outgoing host as “a legend.”

“You’ve been great to me and you’ve been unbelievable to Match of the Day,” added Shearer. “So whatever you choose to do on Saturdays, good luck, and we’ll miss you.”

In January, it was revealed that Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan would jointly take over Match of the Day presenting responsibilities from the start of the 2025-26 season.

“I’d like to wish Gabby, Mark and Kelly all the very best when they sit in this chair,” Lineker said.

“The programme is in the best of hands.”