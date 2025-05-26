TAC-GH launches new Church hymnal and App

The Apostolic Church-Ghana has officially launched its Church Hymnal and mobile app, marking a significant step toward digital transformation and the preservation of its musical heritage.

The newly introduced app, TAC-GH MOBILE, features the church’s doctrines, history, constitution, and locations of its branches with integrated Google Maps.

It is now available for download on both the Play Store and App Store.

The launch event drew pastors and members from across the country, who lifted their voices in worship through powerful hymn renditions.

Addressing the gathering, President of The Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, emphasized the spiritual importance of the hymns, stating that they carry deep meaning for believers and should be cherished.

He also issued a heartfelt appeal to musicians and content creators who use the church’s hymns for commercial purposes.

“While the hymns are freely available for worship, using or altering them for profit without permission breaches copyright laws,” he cautioned. Dr. Ami-Narh urged that the hymns, originally composed to glorify God, should not be exploited for personal gain and must honour the legacy of Apostle A.K. Anderson, who composed over 300 of them.

The event featured soul-stirring performances from renowned groups including the Apostolic Mass Choir, Harmonious Choral, Mount Zion Choir, Borborbor Group Faith Band from Sokode Gbogame, and God’s Anointed Brass Band.

Their performances showcased the rich rhythms and heritage of Apostolic worship music.

Highlighting the Church’s move into the digital era, Head of Music at The Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Frederick Yaw Agyemang, encouraged members to embrace the hymns both digitally and spiritually, using them as tools for worship, personal edification, and the preservation of the Church’s musical legacy.

Source: Harriet Akua Akyaa Oyiakwan

