Excitement and anticipation has reached a fever pitch at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) as the grand finale of Adepam Season 3, Ghana’s most educational fashion show, commences.

The stakes are high to either maintain the winning streak for the male contestants or break the jinx and crown the first female winner the show has ever produced.

The journey began with Season 1, where Berima Pa clinched the title against 11 other contestants. He gracefully passed the baton to KBaw of Season 2, and both have gone on to achieve incredible post-show success.

In a surprising twist, Season 3 kicked off with 16 contestants representing Ghana’s diverse regions. Over the weeks, 10 contestants were eliminated, leaving the battle in the capable hands of the six finalists.

The finalists, a trio of females, and a trio of males, are brimming with energy, eager to deliver an unforgettable fashion spectacle in the upcoming hours.

Lawrencia, Hellen, and Maabee are ready to go head-to-head with Papa Tailor, JK, and Scissors, and trust each contestant to put their best foot forward.

The patrons have begun flocking into MGL’s foyer to proudly support their favorite contestants while hoisting banners and rocking their branded t-shirts.

The atmosphere is filled with enthusiastic smiles and positivity as the judges take their seats, eagerly awaiting the start of this fashion showdown.

The show has taken full force with the soothing, nostalgic music from the legendary Acka Blay band.

The Adepam Season 3 grand finale promises a dazzling display of fashion and talent, and the audience is in for an unforgettable night of style and creativity