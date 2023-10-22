The Adepam Season 3 finale was a fashion extravaganza which featured an array of designs from the talented designers who graced the stage.

The spectacular fashion show began with the nine evicted contestants, each displaying their individual designs on the runway for the very last time.

As the anticipation reached its peak, the six finalists confidently showcased their unique niches, leaving both the audience and judges bursting with pride.

It was a testament to their growth and creative evolution throughout the competition.

The ultimate challenge before the final curtain call was the bridal theme, where each finalist crafted a sterling masterpiece for their respective models.

These talented designers brought their distinct styles to the Adepam Season 3 finale, creating a mesmerizing visual feast for the audience.

The photos of their designs capture the essence of creativity, elegance, and innovation that defined this season’s competition.

Check out stunning photos below: