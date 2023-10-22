In a thrilling finale of Adepam Season 3, JK, representing the Central Region, clinched the prestigious title, leaving the female contestants disappointed once again.

This marks the third consecutive year a male contestant has emerged as the winner in the ‘Wonsa Ano Adwuma’ – Adepam fashion competition.

JK was overwhelmed with joy as the elegant host, Sandra Sarfo Ababio named him as winner of the competition.

He beat Maabee, Papa Tailor, Scissors, Hellen, and Lawrencia to secure his place in Adepam history.

JK joins Berima Pa and KBaw as winners, as they continue the male dominance.

Throughout the 12 weeks of the show, JK showcased his design prowess, giving the other 15 contestants a run for their money.

He stood out from the very beginning during the Week 1 freestyle task, where he created a visually striking and harmonious silhouette using Ankara and stretchy white fabric.

JK’s impressive and skillful designs earned him the title of Best Designer of the Night for four consecutive weeks, from week five to nine.

His creativity and talent consistently wowed judges Seiwaa and Sikapa, making it an easy decision to name him the winner, alongside the popularity votes from cherished viewers.

As the winner, JK takes home a substantial prize of GH¢20,000 as startup capital for his fashion business, five industrial sewing machines, and other gifts from sponsors.

JK also gets a special scholarship from the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to further his education in fashion.

Scissors secured the first runner-up position, receiving GH¢10,000, two industrial sewing machines, and gifts from sponsors.

Hellen claimed the second runner-up spot, walking away with a cool GH¢7,000 cash prize, hand and industrial sewing machine each and sponsorship packages.

The remaining three finalists all walked away with cash prizes and other gifts from sponsors.

Also, all 16 participants were awarded certificates of participation.

Watch crowning moment below: