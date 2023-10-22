After a 12-week journey of self-discovery and fashion evolution, the six finalists of Adepam Season 3 have successfully identified and upgraded their unique niches.

It was the moment of truth when each contestant had to defend their choice of niche before judges Seiwaa and Sikapa, who have mentored them over the weeks.

The Adepam fashion competition has proven to not just be a showcase of designs but a holistic celebration of individuality and creativity.

These finalists achieved their unique niches through mentorship, networking and series of workshop organized by The Multimedia Group Limited’s Adom brand.

Kind courtesy their unique niche styles, each contestant exhibited their readiness to match other talented designers in the fashion world boot-for-boot.

Contestant Lawrencia identified her niche to be embedded in the color green. She created a fish-tail gown which she adorned with beads and trimming. She also went beyond her comfort zone and added feathers and a bell tail to her design.

It was Papa Tailor‘s golden moment on stage to showcase his unique niche and he radiated his model with a golden gown complemented with sparkly pearls and a flowy train. The one hand sleeve dress had a choker neckline that added an extra layer of bougee.

Contestant Hellen identified that her strength lies in menswear, hence her decision to curate a blazer dress for her female model. She added a baby strap and long distressed trousers which epitomized urban style.

JK niche is a smart causal wear inspired by the architecture of Dubai, specifically Burj Khalifa. He combined vibrant colors to design a stunning lapel style suit with matching trousers. Behind the suit was his signature initials boldly spelt out.

Contestant Maabee strength lies in corset gowns which accentuates the curves of her models. The vibrant pink fabric created the perfect silhouette for the yellow fabric which altogether created a visually pleasing party dress.

Scissors proved he is ready for business by making a memorable statement with his eye-catching creation. His asymmetrical bright red gown crafted with unconventional shapes and lines added an element of uniqueness to his designs.

