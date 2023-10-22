Marc Guiu scored the winner 33 seconds into his senior debut to give Barcelona a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao.

The 17-year-old Spanish forward came on for fellow youngster Fermin Lopez in the 79th minute and struck almost immediately.

It means he has scored his first league goal for Barcelona quicker than any other player in the club’s history.

Victory took third-placed Barca back within a point of leaders Real Madrid, who they face next Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, Girona won 5-2 at home to Almeria to go level with Real, who drew 1-1 at Sevilla on Saturday.

Guiu was added to Barca’s senior squad as coach Xavi has several players out through injury, including Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.

A Joao Felix shot clipped the top of the crossbar from a Ferran Torres cut-back in the first half while Nico Williams had a shot saved by home goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Just before the hour mark, visiting keeper Unai Simon saved Felix’s low striker before denying Lopez from the rebound.

Then 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest scorer in La Liga history earlier this month, dragged a shot wide before fellow substitute Guiu slotted the ball past Simon after being played in by Felix.