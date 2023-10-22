Irate Asante Kotoko fans went on a rampage and destroyed seats at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

The fans of the Porcupine Warriors went bonkers after Nations FC were awarded a late penalty in their matchday six games in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The irate fans didn’t agree that it was a penalty and the game had to be stopped for a number of minutes before Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum intervened for the spot kick to be converted to end the game 2-2.

Scenes at the Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex. Kotoko fans destroying the seats and throwing objects on the pitch. Matches finishes Nations Fc 2-2 Kotoko.



It remains to be seen what the Ghana Football Association will do after this incident.

After the break, Nations FC took the lead from a corner kick in the 50th minute through Andrews Ntim Manu who turned the ball into his own net.

Kalo Ouattara scored the equalizer for Asante Kotoko in the 87th minute before Michael Kyei Dwamena gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead in added time.

Prosper Ogum’s team thought they were heading for the victory but Nations FC didn’t give up.

The hosts were awarded a penalty before the game was put on hold for minutes. It was eventually converted by Amidou Diarra to end the game 2-2.