The Adepam Season 3 finale witnessed a stunning showcase of bridal pieces that left judges and the audience mesmerized.

The contestants displayed exceptional craftsmanship and creativity in designing exquisite bridal outfits.

The runway was graced with a diverse range of bridal styles, from traditional to contemporary, ethereal and mermaid silhouettes.

Each contestant’s design was a work of art, featuring intricate detailing, luxurious fabrics, and impeccable tailoring.

The bridal pieces not only showcased the contestants’ fashion prowess but also celebrated the beauty of weddings and the significance of bridal attire.

The judges were visibly impressed by the contestants’ ability to bring bridal fantasies to life, and the audience couldn’t help but applaud the outstanding designs.

Check out designs created by each finalist:

Papa Tailor‘s design was a fusion of tradition and modernity. He crafted a bridal outfit that combined a traditional beaded top with a modern A-line skirt. The beaded lace was intricately woven with a vibrant red color, while the skirt had a minimalistic yet chic appeal.

Scissors bridal piece was a vintage masterpiece. He created a mediaeval gown for a royal ball that had three sisters plait in the bottom. He paired the outfit with a crown to create the Britain Elizabethan effect.

Contestant Maabee creation was chef’s kiss. She opted for a sleek mermaid silhouette with a lace overlay that exuded sophistication. The gown featured an illusion neckline and a dramatic train, giving it a touch of timeless elegance.

JK showcased a regal bridal look with an unexpected twist, suitable for a black wedding. His design featured a voluminous ball gown skirt with intricate beadwork and embroidery. The bodice was elegantly structured, adorned with a black beaded lace and the overall created a romantic and ethereal look.

Hellen presented a unique bridal style that featured a bohemian-inspired lace wedding dress. The three-in-one outfit featured a puff ball gown and delicate lace patterns. It gave off a free-spirited and simplistic vibe, making it stand out from the rest.

Lawrencia‘s bridal piece was all about timeless elegance. She designed a classic A-line gown with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt. The gown was adorned with intricate lace appliques and delicate beading, and the overall look exuded a blend of modernity.

