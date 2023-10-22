The Ghana Police Service rescued the playing body and the technical team of Bofoakwa Tano after their game against Karela United.

The Premier League returnees were hosted at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday in the matchday six games.

The game however ended goalless.

After the game, Bofoakwa Tano in a social post revealed that they had to end their commentary text abruptly due to unfortunate circumstances.

FT” We are sorry we had to cut off our text commentary due to quite some unfortunate scenes. Game is Over After Referee Maxwell blew his whistle. Unbeaten Record still in tact , most importantly, we carry one point to the Suncity. #BofoAba

KUFC 0️⃣ – 0️⃣ BTFC — Bofoakwa Tano FC (@bofoakwatano) October 22, 2023

It is unknown exactly what happened but an hour after the game, the Sunyani-based club praised the Ghanaian Police Service for their swift intervention.

😔 We thank you @GhPoliceService for your swift intervention at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium this Afternoon. We are Super Grateful. Off to the Suncity. #BofoAba #Adepa pic.twitter.com/c0KMoF4vma — Bofoakwa Tano FC (@bofoakwatano) October 22, 2023

The club was rescued at the Aliu Mahama Stadium and were seen in a Ghana Police Service bus.

However, the playing body and their technical team were later seen out of the bus to their own bus as they travelled back to Sunyani.

Bofoakwa Tano are yet to lose a game after six games and sit 3rd on the summit with 10 points.

In the matchday seven games, Bofoakwa Tano will host struggling Accra Lions at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, October 29.