The matchday six of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various stadia with some interesting results with a game left to be played on Monday.

The games kicked off on Friday, October 20.

On Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions suffered a 3-1 defeat against Real Tamale United.

Baba Kushibo broke the deadlock for the away side in the 7th minute. Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli increased the tally in the 14th minute with a fine strike to end the first half 2-0.

After recess, Ali Abdul Rahman pulled one back from the home side in the 56th minute but in the 68th minute, Abdul Aziz wrapped up the win for Real Tamale United.

On Saturday, Accra Hearts of Oak, who have won once in the ongoing season were held to a goalless draw game by FC Samartex 1996 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the Sunday games, Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese were held to a 2-0 drawn game against Asante Kotoko.

The Kumasi Derby first half ended in a goalless draw as both teams could not find the back of the net.

After the break, Nations FC took the lead from a corner kick in the 50th minute through Andrews Ntim Manu who turned the ball into his own net.

Kalo Ouattara scored the equalizer for Asante Kotoko in the 88th minute.

Michael Kyei Dwamena scored in the 92nd minute for the Porcupine Warriors but Amidou Diarra scored during added time to secure a point for the home side.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Karela United were held to a goalless drawn game against Bofoakwan Tano.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu pipped Medeama SC 2-1.

Veteran striker, John Antwi gave the home side an early lead in the 3rd minute. In the second half, Dede Ishmael scored in the 89th minute but David Boison scored a consolation for the away side to end the game 2-1.

Elsewhere, Aduana FC thumped Great Olympics 3-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa.

Emmanuel Antwi scored in the 20th minute for the Dade lads but Isaac Mintah scored a first-half brace for Aduana in the 37th and 45th minutes to end the first half in favour of the home side.

After recess, Emmanuel Gyamfi wrapped up the win with a fine strike.

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC defeated Legon Cities 2-0.

Abdul Manaf Umar gave the home side an early lead in the 3rd minute. Mohammed Rahaman in the 69th minute wrapped up the win for the home side.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park finally returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.

The first half ended goalless but Augustine Okrah broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute before Cephas Kofi Mantey sealed the win for the Hunters.

At the DUN’s Park on Monday, Bibiani Gold Stars will host Heart of Lions with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Nsoatreman FC, FC Samartex, Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United complete the top four.

Accra Lions, Heart of Lions and Medeama SC sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Accra Lions 1-3 Real Tamale United

Hearts of Oak 0-0 FC Samartex 1996

Nations FC 2-2 Asante Kotoko SC

Karela United 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Dreams FC 2-1 Medeama SC

Aduana FC 3-1 Great Olympics

Nsoatreman FC 2-0 Legon Cities

Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Bibiani Gold Stars v Heart of Lions (MONDAY)