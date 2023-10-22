Musical sensation and the winner of the maiden edition of Nsoroma competition, Righteous Vandyke, electrified the stage at the grand finale of Adepam Season 3.

With his signature high energy, charisma, and a commanding stage presence, Righteous Vandyke immediately captured the attention of everyone in the audience.

His performance was nothing short of engaging, and it had the entire crowd on their feet, dancing, and singing along to his hit songs, including ‘Ndwoum’ ‘Akosombo Kanea’ and ‘Odo Asem’.

What made Righteous Vandyke’s act truly exceptional was his remarkable ability to connect with the audience.

Even four years after being crowned the Nsoroma champion, his stage charisma remains as captivating as ever, and his relatable demeanor made it effortless for the audience to connect with his music.

His performance not only added a delightful musical dimension to the fashion-focused event but also set the stage for other acts, including the talented Adina, to follow his lead in entertaining the cherished patrons.

Watch video below: