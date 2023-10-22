The grand finale of Adepam Season 3 witnessed an electrifying performance by Ghanaian talent, Adina, who also happens to be a fashion designer.

Her presence not only brought soulful melodies but also showcased eye-catching fashion.

She graced the stage in a beautiful African print crop top two-piece paired with sleek stiletto heels.

Adina’s performance was nothing short of spectacular, engaging the audience with her hit songs, ‘Take Care of You’ and ‘Killing Me Softly.’

Her performance charge the atmosphere, turning the tension into a wave of pure enjoyment.

Adina’s multifaceted talent as both a musician and a fashion designer were on full display, making her a perfect fit for the Adepam Season 3 grand finale.

Her performance left the crowd in awe and added an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling evening.

Watch video below: