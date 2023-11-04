Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recorded massive wins in Asante Akim North and Manhyia South constituencies.

In the Asante Akim constituency, he polled 447 votes while his contenders, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh had 114, 2 and 0 votes respectively.

There was one rejected ballotout of the total 564 votes.

For Manhyia South Constituency, Dr. Bawumia garnered 478 votes, with Kennedy Agyapong sweeping just 76 votes.

Dr Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh had 2 and 1 votes each.

The final results will ultimately determine the NPP’s flagbearer for the upcoming polls in 2024.

