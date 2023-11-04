Voting is underway at the Bethel Presbyterian Primary and JHS where Asokwa Constituency is holding its voting.

As at 10: 15, 260 delegates out of a total of 905 had cast their ballots.

There was however a little misunderstanding which nearly marred the smooth proceedings.

Some delegates could not find their names in the register while some also were denied their share of the allowance from Dr Bawumia as they were perceived not to be in favour of his candidature.

At least 32 delegates have been confirmed not to have their names in the album being used for the election and it is likely they might not be able to cast their ballots.

The Ashanti Regional Director of Electoral Commission, Benjamin Bannor Bio, had indicated those whose names are not in the register would be allowed to vote.

As of the time of filing this report, the party executives and the council of elders were trying find a solution to the problem.

Prior to the voting today, the chairman, Rev Benjamin Fosu Nkromah, a known supporter of Dr Bawumia, had profiled all the delegates and had an idea about their voting preference and as such decided to exclude those against Dr Bawumia from the ‘booty.’

This did not go down well with some of the delegates who became agitated and nearly disrupted the proceedings.

The swift intervention of the Bawumia Campaign Coordinator for Ashanti Region, Patrick Acheampong, resolved the issue.