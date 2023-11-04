The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah-Dame, has endorsed the candidature of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race.

After casting his vote at the party headquarters on Saturday, Mr Dame said Dr Bawumia has the integrity, intellect, and experience.

“Bawumia has the integrity, he has the intellect, he has the experience, and he has the vision to lead the NPP to victory in 2024 and to break the eight. He is the only candidate who can do it,” he stated.

The Attorney General added that, Dr Bawumia has played a significant role in the implementation of key government policies.

The Vice President is one of four candidates vying for the NPP flagbearer position.

The rest are Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has expressed confidence in his ability to win the race.

