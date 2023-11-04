Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is confident of winning the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After casting his vote at the NPP headquarters in Accra, Dr. Akoto stated unequivocally that, victory is within his grasp.

He cited reports from his agents, which indicate that the election is favoring his candidacy.

Dr. Akoto said his campaign team has been very effective and that he is eagerly awaiting the reports from all polling centers across the country before making a conclusive statement.

He added that, the election so far, has been smooth and stands a higher chance of emerging victorious.

However, what he was not sure of the number of votes which will guarantee his victory.

Addressing claims that the undertaking he signed has restricted his political freedom, Dr. Akoto clarified tha,t it was meant to uphold the ideals of unity within the NPP, as envisioned by the party’s forefathers.

In light of this, he expressed his readiness to support the flagbearer-elect if he does not win.

