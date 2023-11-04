The Gomoa Central New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election came to a standstill after a member who resigned from the party, stormed the venue to cast his ballot.

Authorities are now striving to resolve the issue.

Whiles some constituency executives agreed for him to vote, other vehemently opposed it.

This generated some confusion at the voting center.

In an interview on Adom news, some of the delegates shed light on the source of the confusion.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Naana Eyiah Quansah who was at the center appealed for calm.

