The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot match the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Dame has said the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is old and tired and has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

He was speaking to Citi News during the party’s ongoing presidential election at the NPP headquarters.

“I was on a flight with [John] Mahama from London last night. He is old and tired. There is nothing new old and tired Mahama can bring on board,” he said.

Four candidates are vying to become the NPP’s flagbearer. They are Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Kennedy Agyapong.

However, Mr Dame has said he believes Dr Bawumia will emerge victorious.

