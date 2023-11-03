Deputy Majority Chief Whip Alhaji Habib Iddrisu says the support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not because he is a Northerner.

According to him, the Vice President is not the first Northerner to have put himself up to be voted for in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) dismissing the tribal card completely.

“When you see all of us rallying behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, it is not because he’s a Northerner because he is not the first, not the second, not the third Northerner to have ever wanted to be the flagbearer of the party.

But where we are at the moment, he is the most competent person and the best person to lead us to break the eight. That is why you see all of us rallying behind him. When you see the man and his demeanour, you will know he has fought for the country. People will definitely underestimate him”, he observed on Tamale-based Diamond FM.

He says the benevolence of the Vice President is remarkable and worthy of leading the country as President.

“People do things for eye service and for people to see BUT Dr Bawumia does things for people and he doesn’t talk” Tolon MP added.