The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is making waves in the presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), with some surprising results.

The underdog has already taken the lead in the Central region and certain parts of the Greater Accra region.

Mr. Agyapong gave Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a run for his money in the Adentan constituency.

He secured 728 votes, narrowly edging out Dr. Bawumia, who got 727 votes, winning by a one-vote margin.

Many who predicted a landslide victory for the Vice President are shocked at the performance of Ken Agyapong.

Here are the results for the Adentan Constituency:

Kennedy Agyapong: 728 votes

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB): 727 votes

Owusu Afriyie Akoto: 5 votes

Francis Addai-Nimo: 5 votes

Election 2024: Chief of Staff responds to running mate speculation

How Akufo-Addo shot down question on economy after casting his ballot

NPP decides: What Bawumia said after casting his vote