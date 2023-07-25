In a remarkable show of solidarity and determination, Akosua Manu, popularly known as Kozie, filed her nomination to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Adentan Constituency.

The date coincided with her 40th birthday.

Party supporters, braving the pouring rain, came out in full force to support her bid to become the parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections.

Addressing an enthusiastic rally of party supporters at the constituency party office, Kozie called for unity among all factions, urging them to rally behind the victor in the upcoming contest.

Her central theme focused on the need to set aside past differences and forge a strong, unified front to recapture the Adentan seat from the NDC.

She made poignant references to the disarray and lack of unity that plagued the party leading up to the 2020 elections, which ultimately resulted in losing the seat to the NDC.

“Unity is our strength; together, we can achieve greatness. Let us put our differences behind us and stand united as one NPP family to reclaim the Adentan seat,” Kozie passionately declared at the rally.

In a later interview on PM Express on JoyNews, hosted by Evans Mensah, Akosua Manu emphasised that the disunity in the party emerged after the 2020 primaries when some party actors, disappointed by their loss and that of their preferred candidate, caused divisions within the ranks.

“We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. Disunity cost us the Adentan seat in 2020, but we must learn from our experiences and work together harmoniously,” Kozie urged during the TV conversation.

Throughout the rally and the TV interview, Kozie’s unifying disposition and strong human relations shone through.

She stressed that her popularity among the delegates was not only a result of her commendable leadership qualities but also her commitment to the party’s success.

Notably, she refrained from engaging in the skirmishes that marred the 2020 elections but instead dedicated her efforts to support the NPP through her GOOD WOMAN VOTE campaign initiative and generous donations to the party.

“Unity is not just a word; it is the key to our victory. I am ready to lead by example and work tirelessly to foster unity within our ranks,” Kozie affirmed, showing her dedication to the cause.

As the NPP gears up for the parliamentary primaries in the Adentan Constituency, Akosua Manu’s call for unity and her unwavering commitment to hard work provide a beacon of hope for the party’s success.

The challenge now lies with the party faithful at Adentan to come together, put 2020 behind them, and present a formidable front that will pave the way for a triumphant return to power in the 2024 elections.

ALSO READ: