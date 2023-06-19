Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Adentan Constituency, Akosua Manu, affectionately called Kozie, lived up to her #KozieCares mantra, when she spent such a special day with the wonderful children at Forster Home Orphanage at Frafraha and Safe Haven Home at New Legon.

Beyond the celebration of the day, Akosua Manu appreciated the Directors of the Orphanage for the great work done over the years and assured them of continuous support and mentorship.

Assorted goodies were donated to the Orphanage to supplement the support the Orphanage receives from the public.

Speaking after the event, she assured the people of the constituency that she believes in empowering the vulnerable and identifying young people to help build a constituency befitting of Adentan’s status.

This all forms part of Kozie’s belief that no one at Adentan should be left behind.