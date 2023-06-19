Kumawood actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lilwin, has opened up about being crippled for five years.

The comic actor noted the exact sickness was not known but it affected his legs and made him immobile.

Though Lilwin did not state when exactly this happened, it is believed that it was years before he got into the creative arts industry.

The treatment, according to him, was so expensive to the extent that it drained his mother all of her savings.

“I went to dig a well and that was it. Each day, I was given about 15 to 20 injections at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital,” he narrated on Accra-based UTV.

Lilwin went on to describe his mother’s support throughout that trying moment as the best thing that happened to him.

This, he noted, was one of the many reasons he is always eager to make sacrifices for his mum even if it is with his last dime.

