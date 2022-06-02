Actor and musician Lilwin has given a hilarious feedback to a sculptor made of him.

One of his fans carved a sculptor from one of his photos, and the result looks nothing like the comic actor.

The photo was of him rocking a black turtle neck top with white suit at an evening event.

Though the artiste got the details of the dress right, the facial features were far from similar.

Reacting to the work, Lilwin believes the artwork was not done in his image, but colleague Dr UN.

“Ooo Ghana why why all this hmmmm this is Dr UN is not me why,” he wrote.