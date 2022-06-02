An aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, is promising to be a practical chairman.

According to him, the grassroots of the party are bitter because the current leadership does not touch base with them.

“Some people are bitter and very aggrieved because they don’t have their share of the party cake but I have promised them things will change when I’m elected chairman,” Mr Asamoah-Boateng said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He indicated that the government and the grassroots must come together and build a formidable force that would let the party sail through and win again.

The aspiring NPP Chairman underscored the need to touch base with the grassroots and foot-soldiers to help propagate the good works of the President Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr Asamoah-Boateng, who has resigned as the Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), said his main focus was for the party to win the 2024 general election.

Touching on his vision, Asabee as he is affectionately called, said he would unify the NPP and bridge the gap between the government and the grassroots.

“You need a character that can tackle opposition and solve internal problems and I am that person,” he stressed.

Mr Asamoah-Boateng said he would re-energise, re-organise and lead the NPP to defeat the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 general election.