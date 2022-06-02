Controversial actres Akuapem Poloo has set the internet ablaze as she marks her birthday in a special way.

Despite being away in Nigeria for a project, Poloo has caused quite a stir in Ghana with her revealing birthday outfit.

Akuapem Poloo Source: Instagram

She posted six photos which revealed her light-skinned thighs and cleavage.

All she asked of God as she marks another year was “glamour and glitz of the stars, beauty and grace of the sun, shine upon me the Love to my heart and joy to my soul.”

Akuapem Poloo Source: Instagram

While her Ghanaian fans are hailing her on her timeline, Nigerians have also not been left out of her celebrations.

Akuapem Poloo was entertained with an early morning serenade in her hotel in Abuja.