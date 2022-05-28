Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, one of the daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has been spotted with her husband, Kwabena Jumah, after their grand wedding.

Edwina and Kwabena, son of GIHOC Distilleries boss Maxwell Kofi Jumah, tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

In the photo on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, the lovely couple is seen sitting behind a table in what looks like a dinner date.

Kwabena Jumah was dressed in a black club t-shirt designed with African print.

Edwin, on the other hand, rocked a black dress with pink polka dots in it. Edwina and her husband wore a very broad smiles.