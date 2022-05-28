Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has worn an outfit that is being criticized by his fans on social media.

James returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom not long ago and was part of celebrity friends who attended the lavish birthday party of skit maker, Nons Miraj.

James showed up in black sheer dress that made it seem like he was wearing just a pant and a bra.

A viral video which captured James giving a funny speech made social media users pay more attention to his choice of outfit showing his manhood.