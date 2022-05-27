Ghanaian actor and socialite, Don Little, has made a passionate appeal to Patricia, ex-wife of colleague Kwadwo Nkansah also known as Lilwin.

The actor born Stephen Atinga said their divorce should not bring enmity between them for the sake of their three children.

This comes on the back of Lilwin’s marriage to a second wife, Maame Serwaa based in USA.

Patricia reacting to the new marriage has said she is pained by the conduct of the actor as she made a lot of sacrifices for Lilwin when he was an upcoming actor.

However, when he made a lot of money, he found a way to break their relationship. Given what she has been through, Patricia said her love for Lilwin died long ago.

Patricia also vowed to make difficult for Lilwin for making a fool out of her.

But Don Little in an interview called for ceasefire arguing that, their banter in the media will affect their children’s in future.

He suggested Lilwin compensates Patricia and her family to put matters to rest.

“Left to me, Lilwin should duly compensate the girl. It will not be out of place for Lilwin to buy a house or open a business for her. They have both helped each other and it is only right that Lilwin gives her something she can always remember him for despite the divorce,” he urged.

Listen to Don Little in the audio above: