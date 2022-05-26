Ex-wife of Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah also called Lil Win has spoken for the first time after his second marriage.

Patricia, with whom he has three children said she is pained by the conduct of the actor.

Lil Win married another woman, Maame Serwaa, who is based in the United States of America. Their wedding was graced by colleagues in the movie industry, family and friends.

But Patricia who is not happy about the union took to social media to share her sentiments.

She recounted how she made a lot of sacrifices for Lil Win when he was an upcoming actor.

However, when he made a lot of money, he found a way to break their relationship.

Given what she has been through, Patricia said her love for Lil Win died long ago.

“I used to really love him[Lil Win] very much, but the pain he has caused me has taken all the love away,” she bemoaned.

Meanwhile, Lil Win’s baby mama refuted claims that, she suffered a mental breakdown after he remarried.

Watch full video below: