Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and the mother of his children, Maame Serwah, tied the knot in a private customary marriage.

The actor released several portraits of himself and his wife donning sparkling ensembles during the ceremony.

He subsequently shared more photos posing alongside his significant other and showered accolades on her on his Instagram page.

The actor and his American-based baby mama Maame Serwah looked quintessential in their multiple outfits.

Check out some images from the multiple breathtaking photos in which the couple glowed with style and class.