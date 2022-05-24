The Eastern region communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has endorsed aspiring Eastern Regional Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang popularly known as Chairman Cudjoe.

Their decision, they said is borne out of his commitment and dedication to the ruling party’s cause in the region.

David Prah, Eastern Regional Communications Director of the NPP

Eastern Regional Communications Director of the NPP, David Prah in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said they have endorsed Chairman Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang because he is very “hardworking, respectful, affable and grassroots oriented”.

According to him, the Eastern region is very heterogeneous hence the need for someone like Chairman Cudjoe who is competent enough to appeal to all ethnic groups.

David Prah stated that, his experience as a Polling Station executive, Constituency Chairperson for four terms is enough experience to be a Regional Chairman.

Going into the 2024 general elections, he said they won’t put the party in the hands of people who will not win power for the NPP.

“Chairman Cudjoe knows the political dynamics of the Eastern Region and has the track record of winning votes in his constituency” he stated.