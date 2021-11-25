The Deputy Director General for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), David Prah, has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo on his good works in the technical educational level.

Mr Prah, in an interview on Adom FM Thursday, November 24, named the President as Ghana’s Political Messiah.

‘’President Nana Akufo-Addo I will always say is Ghana’s Political Messiah. If not for him where will Ghana have been?” he said.

Mr Prah bestowed the tag on Akufo-Addo for the introduction of free Senior High School policy as well as the inclusion of technical Institutions in the agenda.

“National Vocational Technical Institute (NVTI), Technology Solution Centres, Community Development Institutions, Social Welfare Institutions, Agric in TVET institutions etc were some of the TVET institutions who were not under the free SHS policies but are now under the policy,’’ he listed.

He praised that with a visionary leader like President Akufo-Addo all TVET schools have been included to ensure the growth of the education sector.

“When President Akufo-Addo came to power in 2017, he realised that technical institutions are important to the growth of the country and therefore must be included in the free SHS policy in the country,” Mr Prah revealed.

Korea, Canada, Germany, South Africa, United States of America were some of the countries Mr Prah mentioned had focused on their TVET system to develop as a country which has helped them to be where they are today.

According to the Deputy Director, the President has a foresight to empower and equip the youth of the country with employable skills, entrepreneur skills and manpower development.

He concluded by revealing that the foresight of the president is to reduce the number of unemployed graduates in the country.