“I will be adjudged the best Director-General if the history of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is being written,” says, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, the NADMO boss.



According to him, his conviction stems from the massive transformation that has taken place at the outfit since he assumed office.



He made these remarks on Adom TV’s Badwam show, as he touts some achievements chalked so far under his leadership.



Mr Agyemang-Prempeh noted that NADMO has taken a different turn under his regime, stating there has, for the first time, been a governing board.



“Over 20 years, NADMO had no logistics, staff IDs, a lot of people had worked for several years without promotions and proper salaries as people were even being paid GHS 500.



“But after five years in office, we now have vehicles for the regional and district offices with some distribution to continue in 2022 and first in history, we have a rescue ambulance which has been a major challenge these whole years,” he patted himself on the back.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh stressed NADMO staff have since his tenure received various forms of training in disaster management as part of career development.



He further indicated plans are underway to get uniforms for the NADMO staff nationwide.