The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, has officially declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh will be contesting in the Ahafo Ano North constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The NPP currently holds the seat with Suleman Adamu Sanid as the Member of Parliament (MP).

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the NADMO boss said his decision is a response to the call from constituents.

He noted that, he has been at the forefront of development in the area for years and a seat in Parliament will afford him the opportunity to continue his good works.

“At age 28, they voted me as their presiding member and later at 30, I was proposed as a DCE under the erstwhile Kufour administration. Through my efforts, there was massive development, ranging from roads, electricity among others. So my footprints and track records are evident in the area.

I secured the land for the construction of the Tepa Government Hospital so I have paid my dues and the people are strongly behind me,” he stated.

The NADMO boss further touted himself as a unifier who will bring onboard all factions when elected.

Meanwhile, Ahafo Ano North will be part of the constituencies where elections will be held for sitting MPs on January 27, 2024.

